06/30/2024 – 14:57

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that many criticize him for spending “a lot of money on the poor”, but noted that if these resources are not invested in education, such as the recently launched Pé-de-Meia program, they will later go to the construction of chains.

Speaking to hundreds of people during an event for the Morar Carioca program, in the West Zone of Rio, alongside Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is running for re-election in October, Lula said he will show once again, in his third term, that Brazil is important. He also stated that he will show that a lot of money in the hands of a few only brings infant mortality, poverty and hunger, but that a little money in the hands of many makes the economy run.

“We have now created a program called Pé-de-Meia. This program was created because we discovered that 500,000 high school children are dropping out of school to help with the family budget. So, we cannot let a 15-year-old child, a girl, a 16-year-old boy stop studying because they have to help with the family budget,” he said.