Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 20:10

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in an interview with TV Centro América, a Globo affiliate in Mato Grosso, that a sector cannot receive R$467 billion in financing and find it insufficient. He was referring to the Plano Safra, which is aimed at one of the sectors that has the most resistance to the PT: farmers. According to the Chief Executive, however, criticism of the government comes mainly from presidents of organizations that do not represent the sector.

“Citizens cannot receive, you know, R$475 billion in financing and think that it is not enough,” said the President of the Republic. “We will give what we can. I don’t only have agriculture to serve. I have many other things to serve in this country,” he declared. According to him, the volume of the Safra Plan would be considered large anywhere in the world. “I am sure that most businesspeople liked it,” said the PT member.

“There may be another president of some entity, because normally the president of the entities does not speak for the producers. Many times the president of the entity is not even a farmer, he is an employee, and he says: ‘no, it is not enough, it is not enough’. What is it not enough for, paleface? What is it not enough for? Tell me, what is it not enough for?”, said the President of the Republic.