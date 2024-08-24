Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 18:04

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that he usually passes on the message to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, after reading news about the market’s behavior, that the government will be successful. He made the statement at the second rally of PSOL candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos, which he attended this Saturday, the 24th.

“I want to tell you something that I tell Haddad every day. Haddad, when you read the news in the newspaper, usually on the front page of the newspaper, which says that the market says something or other, the market says something or other. I tell Haddad: here’s the thing, it’s written, our government will succeed and we will recover this country and restore the dignity of the Brazilian people. We will have more jobs, we will have more salaries, we will have more education, we will have better health,” he said.

Earlier, Lula repeated something that is recurrent in his speeches: that Haddad was the best Minister of Education in the country during his government. “Haddad will not remain on the bench, he will be the best Minister of Finance in this country to generate the development, employment and credibility that this country needs,” he said.