Speech is part of the rehabilitation strategy of the most powerful minister of the 1st Lula government, in 2003, and who has been behind the scenes in recent years

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) defended this Thursday (16.Feb.2023) the main right arm of its 1st government by saying that the former Minister of the Civil House José Dirceu (PT) cannot be “penalized for life”. The Chief Executive also said that the former ally is “political agent and activist of the highest quality” and don’t have to “hide”.

“No one can be penalized for life. No one can be perpetually criminalized in politics. Zé Dirceu is a political agent, he is a political activist of the highest quality. And he is coming back to participate”, said Lula in an interview with the broadcaster CNN Brazil aired this Thursday.

On Monday (13.Feb.2023), the president publicly thanked the former minister during an act celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the PT, held in Brasília.

“Comrade Zé Dirceu, thank you because I know how much you were supportive of what I went through”, said Lula at the time. The president referred to the Lava Jato process itself, which took him to jail for 580 days in 2018 and 2019.

One of the main historical leaders of the PT, Dirceu was convicted in the Mensalão process and arrested in 2013. Afterwards, he was convicted in Lava Jato. Between comings and goings, he left prison for the last time in 2019. He moved away from the spotlight and became practically a forbidden presence in anything related to the party, although he never stopped acting behind the scenes.

Asked this Thursday about the reason for having greeted Dirceu on the PT’s birthday, Lula said that he mentioned him because he had seen him sitting down “Shepherd’s pie”.

“I didn’t want to say thank you, but to say that he was there. And there is his place. […] I mentioned Zé Dirceu because I happened to see Zé sitting there, even a little hidden. You don’t have to hide, you have to show your face and fight”, said Lula.

The president defended that the party and his government should build “another narrative in Brazilian society” to undo the bad image that scandals such as Mensalão and Lava Jato forged in the PT. “No party was more massacred than the PT”he said.

Although he remained behind the scenes, Dirceu was one of Lula’s main articulators during the 2022 election campaign, having been fundamental in the dialogue with parties that adhered to the PT candidacy. He also helped to get closer to businessmen and important names in the political scenario. He was not, however, invited to Lula’s inauguration ceremony.

Now, it is starting to be rehabilitated by Lula and some allies. He is one of the few people close to the president who is seen as free to advise him, even if he dislikes it. His son, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), became leader of the PT in the Chamber.

presumption of innocence

During the interview, Lula also stated that any member of his government who is accused of any wrongdoing will have the presumption of innocence before being removed.

“Whenever there is a complaint, we will see it internally, through the CGU [Controladoria Geral da União], the investigation to see if there is merit in the complaint. If it has merit, the minister will be removed. If, according to the CGU, it has no merits, we will say that it has no merits. This is the best way to run this country.”he explained.

According to Lula, if any of his ministers are in fact guilty, he will leave his government.

In less than 2 months, 2 ministers, both from União Brasil, were publicly questioned on suspicion of misconduct. The Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneirois accused of having had the support of militiamen from the Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro, for her campaign for the Chamber of Deputies in 2022.

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filhois accused of irregular use of the electoral fund and of allocating part of the rapporteur’s amendments to works on his farm.

He allocated R$ 7.5 million in amendments to the city hall of Vitorino Freire (MA) for paving, of which R$ 5 million would be for the improvement of 19 km of the road that surrounds at least 8 farms of his family. The mayor of Vitorino Freire is Luanna Rezende (União Brasil), sister of the minister

“I saw the accusations against Daniela, because she appeared in the truck with the guy who was a militiaman. Honestly, if you take into account the people I’m with in pictures next to me, we’re not going to talk to anyone. I’m the guy who takes the most pictures in the world. If I’m going to take pictures of Lula with people who became my enemy, I’m screwed for the rest of my life.”said the president.

He also said that he asked the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, to talk to Juscelino Filho about the accusations so that the minister could explain his version of the facts.