The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (22.jun.2023) that maintaining the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year for the 7th time in a row is “irrational”. He accused the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, of playing “against the interests of the Brazilian economy”. The head of the Executive demanded that the Senate assess whether the head of the institution is complying with the law.

For the 7th consecutive meeting, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) opted on Wednesday (June 21, 2023) to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at the current level. The decision was expected by the financial market, which bets on the reduction of interest rates from August 2, at the next collegiate meeting. Here’s the full of the press release (133 KB).

“I think this citizen [Campos Neto] plays against the Brazilian economy. He has no acceptable explanation why the interest rate is at 13.75% per annum. We don’t have demand inflation,” said Lula.

The President spoke to journalists in Rome this Thursday morning, after a series of meetings on Wednesday (21.Jun.2023), among them, with the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, and with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni . He left for Paris soon after, where he will meet his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

According to Lula, the fight with the Central Bank does not belong to the government, but to Brazilian society: “Retailers, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, people who need credit to run their activities are struggling with interest rates. What is happening in Brazil is irrational.”.

Members of the National Council for Economic and Social Development, known as Conselhão, sent a letter on Wednesday to Campos Neto and the directors of the institution with an appeal for the Copom to reduce the basic interest rate. read here in full and the names of the directors who signed the document.

In the interview in Rome, Lula said that he has been asking senators to assess whether the president of the Central Bank has fulfilled his obligations in accordance with the legislation that established the institution’s autonomy.

“I have demanded from the senators, they put this citizen there. So they are the ones who have to see if he is complying with what the law approved for him to comply with. In the approved law, he has to take care of inflation, economic growth and job creation”, he said.

Watch Lula’s speech to journalists in full (53min5s):

