Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/1/2023 – 7:52 pm

Share



President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said this Saturday that the judgment that declared former President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years is a “problem of justice” and does not affect the tranquility of the government.

It was the first time that Lula spoke about the unfavorable decision for his opponent in the 2022 elections. Bolsonaro was condemned yesterday (30) by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for abuse of political power in last year’s elections and will be ineligible for eight years .

“This is a matter for justice, not my problem. He knows what he did. If he was right, he will be rewarded, if he was wrong, he will be judged and punished. This is a justice problem that does not interfere with the tranquility of the government”, he said after visiting the training session of the Brazilian women’s soccer team, in Brasília.

Asked if there will be a change in the Ministry of Tourism this week, Lula avoided the conversation and said only that “when he makes a change, you will know”. There is expectation for the change in command of the portfolio, today led by Minister Daniela Carneiro, for federal deputy Celso Sabino in his place.























