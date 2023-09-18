Presidents participate in the 78th UN General Assembly in the United States; Brazilian government awaits response

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) negotiates an agenda with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, during his trip to New York (United States) for the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations). The Brazilian leader offered this Sunday (September 17, 2023) 2 times for a meeting with the Ukrainian, according to Minister Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development) to the Power360.

The meeting can be held on Monday (September 18th) or Tuesday (September 19th), after the opening of the conference, which is traditionally held by Brazil. The Brazilian government awaits a response. If confirmed, it will be the 1st in-person meeting of the 2 presidents.

In March, Lula and Zelensky spoke by phone. In Japan, during the G7 summit in May, the Brazilian said that the Ukrainian president did not attend a meeting that was planned between the two.

Zelensky has already criticized Lula’s position on the war in his country, started by Russia. He demands a tougher response from Brazil in relation to the Russian government.

Last week, Lula declared that it will be up to the Brazilian courts to decide on a possible arrest of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putinif he comes to Brazil in 2024 to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit, which will be hosted in Rio de Janeiro.

Days earlier, the head of the Brazilian Executive had said that, if Putin came to Brazil, he would not be arrested. By being a signatory of the ICC (International Criminal Court), the Brazilian government could face sanctions if it does not arrest Putin on national territory.

The court issued in March 2023 arrest warrants against Putin. Lula also said that she could review Brazil’s signature on the ICC.

In addition to the possible agenda with Zelensky, Lula has other bilaterals scheduled before and after the opening of the UN assembly, including the meeting with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (September 20).

Lula’s official entourage in New York includes ministers and the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco . The Chief Executive arrived in the United States on Saturday night (September 16th) and is expected to return to Brazil on Friday (September 22nd).

