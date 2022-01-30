The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said in an interview with the CNN television network, this Saturday, that the “Lula of 2022 is much worse than the one of 2002”. A former supporter of PT, the minister of Jair Bolsonaro said that these “people cannot return” to the government and also commented that the current president does not know how to communicate well with the population.

Nogueira defended the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “Our country owes a lot to Paulo Guedes,” he said, denying that Bolsonaro “took power” from the minister. For 2022, the minister commented that inflation should fall to half of what it was in 2021. In addition to inflation, a worldwide problem, the minister said that the dollar has risen too much in Brazil, and is more than one real above the value it should have . “The focus is to reduce inflation and increase employment.” One of the studies is a new credit program, said the minister.

Regarding the subpoena of Bolsonaro’s testimony to the Federal Police (PF), because of the disclosure in a live of confidential documents of attacks on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) system, Nogueira said that this type of situation does not contribute and “is not the moment for us to be fighting”. “These disputes are not worth it and we will overcome, I am sure of it.” The minister acknowledged that “every dispute is bad”, with the one that exists between Bolsonaro and the minister of the Supreme, Alexandre de Moraes.

Nogueira predicts a “very balanced election” because the game has not yet started. “It is a government of action, of realization, of works”, said Nogueira. “Bolsonaro won the election with his style.” Still speaking about the elections, the minister said that the government has a communication problem, not being able to pass on its achievements to the population. “People don’t know about the government’s accomplishments.”

Asked about former federal judge Sergio Moro’s chances at the polls in 2022, Nogueira said he is “a walking conflict” and was a bet by the Bolsonaro government “that went wrong”. The minister said he had doubts as to whether Moro makes it to the end of the campaign and may have a better chance, for example, as a deputy.

“We are improving our image”, he said when saying that factors such as Brazil’s entry into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) positively help the country’s view abroad. “We had a fantastic role in Cop-26”, said Nogueira.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

