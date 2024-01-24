Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/24/2024 – 22:12

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) nullified the parliamentary amendments indicated by 10 committees of the National Congress, while sparing other committees from vetoing R$5.6 billion in the 2024 Budget. The government stated that it prioritized public policies, the minimum for health, education and investments when defining which areas would be affected.

In Congress, 50 committees approved amendments to the Union Budget and 10 of them had their resources 100% vetoed by the president. Among the groups that had amendments canceled are the Senate's Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), the Chamber's Labor Committee and the Chamber's Mines and Energy Committee.

Another eight committees had more than 80% of their resources vetoed, including the Chamber's Urban Development Committee, one of the most strategic for parliamentarians as it led the approved amendments. The collegiate's nominations fell from R$1.4 billion to R$20 million. On the other hand, five committees did not have a cent of vetoes and were spared, including Health and Education.

O Estadão also published the most affected ministries. Ministries controlled by Centrão, including Regional Development and Tourism, were affected. The Ministry of Federal Planning and Budget stated that it prioritized public policies, the floors for health, education and investments when defining which areas would be affected.

President Lula justified the veto by claiming that the resources “contrary to the public interest”. Behind the scenes, he opened negotiations with Congress to define how funds of interest to parliamentarians will be paid throughout the year.

What are committee amendments?

Commission amendments are resources indicated by Congress's permanent commissions for works and maintenance of public bodies in different areas of the Executive, such as health, education and urban planning. Parliamentarians define where the money goes, benefiting their electoral strongholds. The government, in turn, makes the transfer. Amendments are generally negotiated in exchange for political support.

Resources of this type grew after the Federal Supreme Court (STF) declared the budget secret, a scheme revealed by the Estadão, unconstitutional. The committee amendments funded the same actions as the secret budget and totaled R$6.9 billion in 2023. This year, they will reach R$11 billion and could reach R$16.8 billion if the vetoes are overturned.

Congressional leaders defend the overturn of Lula's veto to recover the cut money. The president said he would have the “greatest pleasure” to meet with parliamentarians to explain the veto. The cut opened the way for the government to negotiate payment for the amendments sanctioned before the municipal elections, the main focus of deputies, senators and mayors.