President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva once again stated that neither Russia nor Ukraine want to stop the war, but, unlike recent statements already made about the conflict, he has now said that he has never equated the responsibilities of the two countries. “I have never equated Russia and Ukraine. I know what invasion is and what territorial integrity is”, said the PT member yesterday, at an official event in Lisbon. “But now the war has started and someone needs to talk about peace.”

The Brazilian president arrived in Portugal the day before yesterday and will travel to Spain on Tuesday. It is the PT’s first trip to Europe in his third term. Lula was received by President Marcelo Rebelo in a ceremony at the Jerónimos Monastery, where Luís de Camões’ tomb is located.

Later, he participated in the XIII Luso-Brazilian Summit, at the Centro Cultural de Belém, with the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa. At the meeting, 13 cooperation agreements were signed in different areas, such as health and education, including the validation of university degrees.

Despite the change in tone in relation to the war, Lula stated, when he was in Abu Dhabi, that the responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine lay as much with Moscow as with Kiev. “The decision to go to war was taken by two countries,” he said at the time. Ukraine, however, is the victim of an invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

Lula was questioned several times for his speeches, which overshadowed the first events in Lisbon. According to the PT member, Brazil seeks to restore peace – he even proposed the creation of a G-20 to negotiate an end to the conflict. “In the case of war, Russia does not want to stop and Ukraine does not want to stop,” he said. “Well, we have to find countries that, in a relationship of trust, want to sit down and talk and stop the war”, he said.

‘THIRD WAY’. Under pressure from Portuguese politicians since before his arrival in the European country, the Brazilian president said that Russia made a mistake and said that Brazil had committed Putin’s aggression to United Nations (UN) resolutions. According to him, however, “now it is necessary to stop the war”. “We are in a situation where the war is harming the world due to the problem of fertilizer, of food. Instead of choosing a side, I want a third way,” he said.

The United States and the European Union have already reacted harshly to Lula’s remarks. After the pressure, Lula stated that he will not go to Ukraine, just as he did not go to Russia. The day before yesterday, the trip to Kiev of the special advisor for International Affairs, Celso Amorim, who had already been with Putin in Moscow, was announced. Last week, the Russian chancellor, Serguei Lavrov, and the spokesman for the Ukrainian diplomacy, Oleg Nikolenko, invited the Brazilian president.

Rebelo highlighted that the Portuguese position differs from the Brazilian one in relation to the war. “Portugal is in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union and believes that it is not fair not to allow Ukraine to defend itself and try to recover the territory that was invaded in violation of the territorial integrity and of state sovereignty,” he said.

ATTACKS. Lula took advantage of the event to send hints to his predecessors without mentioning them. “Brazil has been isolated from the world for the past four years,” she said. Former President Jair Bolsonaro never visited Portugal throughout his term. “They destroyed everything in four years like a plague of locusts,” said the president.

Regarding the recent crisis in the Institutional Security Cabinet, which led to the resignation of its prime minister, reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, known as G. Dias, Lula stated that he will make decisions when he returns to Brazil.

“I’ll decide these GSI things when I get back. I’m going to make the decision that I think is most important for Brazil”, said Lula in a press conference, when asked if he will keep the cabinet and, if kept, if the body will be commanded by a civilian or a military man.

