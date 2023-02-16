The president’s approval is higher in the lower income brackets, showed PoderData survey

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) waved to the middle class this Thursday (16.Feb.2023). He defended that the segment be included in housing programs such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

According to the petista, this social group is not covered by public policies and ends up “orphan of father, mother and government”.

“The middle class is not contemplated in almost any of the public policies of the State”he said.

Lula made the statements during the announcement of the increase in scholarships for students, at the Planalto Palace. On Tuesday (14.Feb), the president went to Bahia to deliver houses from Minha Casa Minha Vida.

“As he earns R$8,000, R$9,000, R$10,000, he doesn’t want to live in a 40 square meter house. We don’t build a bigger house and we can’t buy either. He is orphaned of father, mother and government”said the president.

The program serves 3 family gross income ranges in urban sectors. The highest goes up to R$ 8,000. As research has shown PowerDate released on February 1st, Lula’s approval is lower in the population group that earns more than 5 minimum wages.

“We need to think that, in addition to taking care of the poorest people, we have to take care of the middle class, because they are the ones who sustain the economy of this country”said the president.

“We are going to make a commitment to build 2 million new homes, above all, a good part for people who earn up to 2 minimum wages, and we are also going to try to serve the middle class”he declared.