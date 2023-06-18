President says he will support the State and City Hall of Belém for the international climate event in 2025

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) declared this Saturday (June 17, 2023) that it will spare no effort to support the government of Pará and the city of Belém for the holding of COP30 –UN (United Nations) climate conference–, in the capital of the State, in 2025. The Chief Executive stated that the city will need a series of improvements to host the international event.

“The federal government will spare no efforts for us to help both the city hall and the state government. For the thing to happen, there will have to be a lot of new things here […] Here we are going to have to improve the quality of basic sanitation a lot”, he said.

Lula declared that it is necessary to guarantee the preservation, sustainability and biodiversity of the Amazon forest, but that, in addition, it is necessary to take care of the population that lives in the Amazon.

“The meaning of the COP is important. I just wanted you to realize that there is nothing in Brazil that is more talked about in the world than the Amazon.“, he said. “It is important to know that 28 million human beings live here who need to work, eat, earn a salary and live with dignity. That’s why we have to preserve the Amazon.”

At the event, Lula jokingly said that the choice of Belém was a way to compensate for the exclusion of Pará from the list of host states for the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

“When I had to choose where we were going to bring the COP, I thought that since they screwed Pará in the World Cup, now we are going to give Pará the holding of this event as a gift so that we can be forgiven by the people of Pará”, he stated.

An ally of the Lula government, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB), praised Lula’s administration and stated that COP30 is an opportunity to find “solution” to the problems of the Amazon region. The state head is the brother of the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, who also attended the event.

“COP30 is the most extraordinary opportunity we have to find a solution to the environmental agenda, making Pará and Brazil protagonists in changing land use, valuing living forests, generating green jobs, making a viable model economy that makes the forest stand and people can have jobs, income and sustenance”, said the governor.

According to Barbalho, it is the partnership with the federal government that will allow the success of the climate summit, the 1st held in the largest tropical forest on the planet.

Lula began defending the holding of the event in the Amazon during his participation in COP27, in November, in Egypt. At the event, he received a letter of commitment from the consortium of governors of the 9 states of the Legal Amazon. In January, the government announced that it had made official, through the Itamaraty Palace, Brazil’s candidacy to host the COP30 in 2025.

At this Saturday’s event, measures were announced that are part of the preparations and investments to host the international conference, such as the transfer of land at the old Belém airport for the construction of Parque da Cidade, which will be the main stage of COP30.

The assignment of Brigadeiro Protásio Oliveira Airport has a term of 20 years, a period that can be extended. According to the government, the retribution is R$ 600 thousand per year to the Union, for areas with economic exploitation.

Here are the measures signed this Saturday: