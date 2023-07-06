Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

07/06/2023 – 14:56

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked for an end to the discussion about whether the State should be strong or weak. For him, the State has to “be necessary”. In view of this, the Chief Executive asked the president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Aloizio Mercadante, to stop complaining, as the government will invest money in the development bank.

“This country has to decide to be great again. That nonsense that the State has to be weak or strong is over, it has to be necessary to be able to direct, to induce the country’s economic growth”, he argued, during the meeting that marked the reactivation of the National Council for Industrial Development (CNDI) this Thursday, 6.

The president cited moments in history when the State interfered to save the country, such as the 2008 international financial crisis and the covid-19 pandemic. “Brazil needs the State and the private sector and, much more, we need more qualified professionals”, he declared.

Lula assured that the government will invest money in BNDES and Banco do Brasil. “That money has to circulate,” she said. According to the Chief Executive, the country’s current situation is what prevents it from interfering in the war between Russia and Ukraine: “my war is here”.

Among the investments that the government will make, the president mentioned the energy transition. In his assessment, no country in the world “is even able to speak harshly” with Brazil on the subject.























