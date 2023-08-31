Lula, in his third presidential term, is showing that he is in a hurry to rebuild the country inside and outside of it. In the eight months of his government, he has traveled the world more than his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, in four years.

There is a famous slogan: “The Brazil of the future”. It was coined by the Austrian Jew, Stefan Zweig, who in the mid-20th century took refuge in Brazil fleeing Nazism. On his return from his trip to African countries, Lula was emphatic: “Brazil cannot continue for another century as the country of the future. We need to build it here and now.”

What Lula wants is that, without further ado, Brazil begins to grow and that this growth, he says, “be distributed among the population without continuing to be monopolized by the richest.” So that everyone and not just a minority “can have a better quality of life, with a house, food, clothes, work and all the best.” And this will be possible, according to him, “if we get the rich to pay taxes and the poor to enter the budget.”

According to Lula, this is what he has begun to do “removing taxes from those who earn less and increasing that of the rich.” And he gave the example of Europe where people are better off because there is a fairer contribution from taxes.

The trade unionist of the past has understood that times have changed and with them the world of work, since if yesterday it was a privilege to have a permanent job, today the youngest prefer to be self-employed, to create their own small business. For this reason, in addition to announcing that in the next few years he intends to create two million permanent jobs, he has also announced a ministry that never existed, such as that of small and medium-sized companies.

Lula, who suffers this time from not having a majority in Congress to approve his social proposals by continuing to be mostly occupied by the Bolsonaro parties, has been clear: “The deputies and senators no longer represent the working class while it is essential to know what part are they? And referring to the new economic law of his government with strong social overtones, he said: “We have done what is fairest and most sensible. And now I hope that Congress will protect the poorest this time.

Lula was also referring to the new law that for the first time has proposed an increase in taxes on large fortunes and funds placed abroad by the rich. The president highlighted what everyone already knows and that is that in Brazil “the richest people pay proportionally less taxes than the poorest.”

With irony, Lula affirmed: “What is not lacking in Brazil are cunning people who always find a way to circumvent the law to avoid paying taxes and in the worst case scenario they always manage to get projects approved in Congress that benefit a minority” .

Lula went further and recalled that one of the big problems in Congress is that its members no longer represent a majority of Brazilians but rather a minority: “Let’s be clear. Elected deputies and senators are no longer representatives of the working people. They are sectors that come from the middle class, liberal professionals, many ranchers. Most belong to the upper middle class. And he added: “When a project comes up for a vote, they do not do it in the interest of the majority of the people, they do it in favor of the society in which they live.”

Lula went ahead in his confession with which he publicly committed himself to fight to finally create the Brazil of today, not the tomorrow that never comes. “This is how we are going to build the Brazil of today: there will be people who are going to shout, but that is how we are going to rebuild it.”

The president, who knows that this will most likely be his last term, wanted to make it clear that he is committed to the recovery of the majority of the country and his eternal minority. Hence his agenda pregnant with strong social overtones, like it or not, this time to the minority that accumulates most of the wealth of a country rich in everything and that today is the center of great global concern: the defense of the environment, since it has most of the Amazon, lung of humanity.

Lula, who does not lack a political nose, knows that in his two previous terms as well as in that of his pupil, Dilma Rousseff, the environment and the defense of the tropical forest were not exactly the center of attention. She is revealed by the fact that the current Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was then forced to leave the Government after failing to impose her proposals.

Judging by his speeches, Lula seems to have understood that the world has changed since his days as a rebel trade unionist where he organized the big workers’ strikes, just as the conditions of these new workers are changing. And she has understood that in the last four years of the extreme right government, Brazil has taken many steps backwards and it is urgent to recover what has been destroyed.

If by chance Lula and his government are having to build thinking of a hostile Congress, it is that more than his foreign policy he must focus on his own country. A country that continues to be crucified with its majority of poor people who cannot finish the month, with a racism that refuses to die, with a burden of violence that increases every day and with the eternal resignation of those who have lost hope of better days. .

And in a country where the youngest, who are the future of the country, dream of going abroad in search of what they cannot get here and where they lose hope, interest in politics and democracy.

Lula will surely go down in history if he succeeds in pulling Brazil, destroyed and humiliated by Bolsonarismo, out of the rubble. Yes, to the Brazil of today, without waiting any longer for the future, to the Brazil that had begun to lose hope threatened by the ultra-global wave that evokes the darkness of times that seemed to have ended forever and that are beginning to reappear with new fears and chills. .

