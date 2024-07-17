Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/16/2024 – 21:21

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated in an interview with Record that a law is not necessary to guarantee the independence of the Central Bank, implying that, even without the formal autonomy of the agency, the institution would act autonomously. “I doubt there is a more independent president than Henrique Meirelles, who was my president of the Central Bank for eight years,” said the president, complaining about the “number of people who give their opinion on things they shouldn’t give their opinion on.” Lula also pointed out that he will choose his nominee for the presidency of the Central Bank “at the right time.”

“There was no need for a law to grant independence. The citizen is there, he has a role, he has to take care of monetary policy, of meeting inflation targets,” said Lula. The president also stated that “there is no set time” to indicate who will replace Roberto Campos Neto in charge of the agency.

“When I have the right name, I will call (Finance Minister) Fernando Haddad, and we will discuss the nomination,” he said, denying that he has already chosen a name for the position, even though the agency’s director of Monetary Policy, Gabriel Galípolo, is the clear favorite for the position.

“There are a lot of suggestions, a lot of names come to me,” said the PT member, claiming to have a lot of “patience and calm” to choose the name. “I know what the Central Bank represents, I know the responsibility, especially because the definition of the inflation target is not the Central Bank’s, it is the Monetary Council’s,” he said.

For Lula, the country is experiencing “a very good moment”, with inflation “completely under control”. “Obviously we haven’t done everything the people need, we are far from doing everything the people need, but if we compare what Brazil was like seventeen months ago with today, people are even smiling again”, he said.