7/1/2023 – 5:15 pm

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Saturday, 1], that “no corruption has been proven” in the stadiums for the Men’s Soccer World Cup in Brazil, in 2014. After the World Cup, several of the arenas built for the championship were investigated by Operation Lava Jato.

On a visit to the training session of the Brazilian women’s soccer team at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, Lula addressed the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, and said that the government will provide the necessary support for the hosting of the World Cup in Brazil, if you understand that it is interesting. The president said he was “frustrated” in 2014 because the World Cup had a “very negative” atmosphere.

“In 2014, I was frustrated, because we managed to bring the World Cup, but 2013 was hell in this country and the World Cup was trivialized, there was a very negative atmosphere, everything was said that there was corruption in the stadiums”, he said. “And it has not been proven that there was corruption in the stadiums. It’s been 10 years since the World Cup and no stadium has been proven to have corruption,” he added.

The 2014 Men’s Soccer World Cup was held during President Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) second term in the midst of an environment of political unrest that began with the June 2013 protests and culminated in Dilma’s impeachment. At the time, the phrase “Não vai ter Copa” was chanted by groups opposed to the holding of the championship in Brazil.

According to Lula, in the next opportunity, it will not be necessary to spend a lot to hold a World Cup, because Brazil already has excellent quality stadiums, such as the Mané Garrincha, built for the 2014 World Cup. “The World Cup will not bring much spent. It will bring necessary investments to improve public roads, to reach the stadiums.”

The Minister of Sports, Ana Moser, said that the portfolio is focused on bringing visibility to women’s football and that it will try to make the days of Brazil’s matches in the Cup an optional point, as it happens in men’s matches. “When there’s a men’s game, don’t you have time off? So let’s try to do that here as well.”

The women's national team plays tomorrow's last friendly before the Women's World Cup, which takes place in July and August in Australia and New Zealand. Tomorrow, there will be a friendly game against Chile, at 10:30 am, at Mané Garrincha.
























