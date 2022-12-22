Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva, who will take office on January 1, made 16 new appointments to his cabinet, which will be made up of 37 ministers. Among the new portfolios is that of Women, Social Development, Racial Equality or Human Rights.

He announced the future holders of the portfolios of Institutional Relations, General Secretariat, General Counsel, Comptroller, Health, Industry and Commerce, Education, Management, Ports and Airports, Science and Technology, Women, Social Development, Culture, Work, Racial Equality , and Human Rights.

Deputy Alexandre Padilhaan ally of businessmen, will be the next Minister of Institutional Affairs, whose functions are political relations with Congress.

In the Treasury, the president-elect appointed fernando haddad, former mayor of São Paulo, who he trusts. So it is with Rui Costawho will occupy the Ministry of the Presidency.

He also named Mauro Vieira as chancellor, a career diplomat who was in this position during the term of Dilma Rousseff between 2015 and 2016.

‘Lula’ appointed the senator jean paul prateswho belongs to the Workers Party, as executive president of the state oil company Petrobras, according to Deyvid Bacelar, head of the oil workers union, FUP, in an Instagram post.

“Based on the diagnoses, alerts, recommendations and information that we made available to the president-elect during this complex transition period, he decided to appoint Senator Jean Paul Prates as CEO of Petrobras,” the publication says.

Prates, who was already seen as a strong candidate for the job having been appointed to the mining and energy group of the transition team, had previously mentioned that the incoming government would not take an interventionist stance on Petrobras.

After this appointment, the preferred shares of the state oil company rose 1.4%, although after the news broke that ‘Lula’ had won the elections, the company’s shares fell 15%.

In Human Rights will be Silvio Almeidaa lawyer recognized for his fight against racism.

The senator Alexandre Silveira The future vice president, was elected as Minister of Mines and Energy and as head of Industry and Commerce Geraldo Alckmin. ‘Lula’ explained the appointment and said that he would have wanted a businessman for that position, but that he could not “convince anyone” so he opted for who will be “one of the best ministers of the future government.”

The former governor of the state of Piauí, Wellington Daysfrom the Workers’ Party will be responsible for Social Development, a new ministry that will be responsible for caring for the poorest, among the main priorities of ‘Lula’s government for this third term.

In Defense will be Jose Mucioformer director of the Court of Accounts, the body that oversees public accounts and who has a long and excellent relationship with the Armed Forces.

For Justice appointed Flavio Dinoformer governor of Maranhao, who won a seat in the Senate in last October’s elections and is close to the leftist.

The women of the cabinet

Brazil’s president-elect has so far appointed about six women to the cabinet. Among the new appointments, in charge of the Ministry of Racial Equality will be anielle francocouncilor for Rio de Janeiro and sister of fellow councilor Marielle Franco, who was assassinated in 2018.

The journalist candidate for Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, greets the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the presentation of the final report of the government transition cabinet in Brasilia, Brazil, December 22, 2022. © Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

the economist Esther Dweck He will lead the newly created Ministry of Management, which will be in charge of planning.

Cida Gonçalvesa specialist in the fight against gender violence, will be the Minister of Women.

In the Ministry of Health will be Nisia Trindadewho until now works as a researcher for the FioCruz Foundation, a scientific reference in Brazil and which played a key role in the Covid-19 pandemic, whose impact was minimized by the outgoing government of Jair Bolsonaro.

‘Lula’ da Silva, who will take office on January 1, still has half the cabinet to appoint, since he increased the number of these positions from 23 to 37.

With EFE and Reuters