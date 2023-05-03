Maduro opposition leader is in the US; he denies he is going to apply for asylum, but says he needs “security” to return to his country

Juan Guaidóleader of the opposition to the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Madurosaid on Tuesday (May 2, 2023) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and other governments in South America must support democracy and human rights in Venezuela.

“One cannot pretend today to clear the bar of a dictator. I’m talking about the government of Brazil in this case. When you approach a dictator, you run the risk of getting blood on your hands.”, declared Guaidó in response to a question from a journalist from the Folha de S. Paulo in Washington (USA) on political support in South America.

Lula does not recognize the authority of Guaidó, the self-proclaimed president of Venezuela. On January 23, he said that Brazil would resume diplomatic relations with the South American country. According to him, Venezuela will be treated “normally” and will be reestablished a “civilized relationship between 2 autonomous, free and independent states”.

The Brazilian president also said that the “problem” of Venezuela will be resolved by the government of Brazil with “dialogue”and not with “block”, “occupation threats” or with “personal offenses” to Mature.

Guaidó reached the U.S in the last week, after being expelled from the Colombia –the Venezuelan government prohibits the politician from leaving the country because of legal proceedings opened against him.

Upon landing in the US, Guaidó said he was concerned about the safety of his family and work team.

“They received calls with direct threats, not just Fabiana [mulher de Guaidó], but also your family, my work team. We saw how the dictatorship responded on other occasions.”he declared to the press in the Miami airport arrivals area.

He criticized the Colombian government’s decision to expel him from the country, banning him from participating in the conference. “Unfortunately, today I must say that the persecution was also felt in Colombia in some way.“, he spoke.

In the US, Guaidó participated in the 3rd fair (May 2) of an event organized by the Council of the Americas at the headquarters of the OAS (Organization of American States). He still has an appointment with US congressmen.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the event, the Venezuelan said he hoped to meet with the country’s president, Joe Biden, but denied that he will seek political asylum. Guaidó declared that he is “visiting” In the USA. However, he said it was necessaryprotection and security” to return to Venezuela.

“Our lives are at risk in this country, as are the lives of 300 political prisoners, as is the life of Fernando Albán. [opositor morto em 2018]murdered by the dictatorship”, he stated. “The short-term goal is precisely to seek support to protect not just one person, but democracy.”