President left for the United States this Thursday (Feb 9) to talk to Joe Biden

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who left this Thursday (9.Feb.2023) for the United States, is considering making at least 5 more trips abroad this year. Are on the radar:

China 🇨🇳-in March, still no right day;

🇨🇳-in March, still no right day; Portugal 🇵🇹 – in April, probably between the 22nd, 23rd and 24th;

– in April, probably between the 22nd, 23rd and 24th; Africa – probably in May, but there is still no definition, not even about the countries. South Africa 🇿🇦 and Angola 🇦🇴 are possible destinations;

– probably in May, but there is still no definition, not even about the countries. South Africa 🇿🇦 and Angola 🇦🇴 are possible destinations; India 🇮🇳 – G20 summit in the Asian country in September;

– G20 summit in the Asian country in September; UN 🇺🇳 – general assembly of the organization. In the United States, also in September.

Lula should arrive in Washington DC, the American capital, at 4 pm local time (6 pm in Brasilia). Accompanying the Brazilian president:

Fernando Haddad – finance Minister;

– finance Minister; Mauro Vieira – Minister of Foreign Affairs;

– Minister of Foreign Affairs; Anielle Franco – Minister of Racial Equality;

– Minister of Racial Equality; Celso Amorim – special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic and former Minister of Itamaraty;

– special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic and former Minister of Itamaraty; Jaques Wagner – leader of the Government in the Senate;

– leader of the Government in the Senate; Marcio Elias Rosa – executive secretary of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

The Brazilian president will only have public appointments on Friday (Feb 10). He will return on Saturday (Feb 11). The schedule scheduled for Friday is (Brasília time):

12:30 pm – meeting with US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the leaders of the left of the Democratic Party;

– meeting with US Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the leaders of the left of the Democratic Party; 1:15 pm – meeting with deputies of the Democratic Party;

– meeting with deputies of the Democratic Party; 2 pm – meeting with the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, in translation), which represents American unions;

– meeting with the AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, in translation), which represents American unions; 5:30 pm – meeting with the American president, Joe Biden, at the White House;

– meeting with the American president, Joe Biden, at the White House; 7:30 pm – Interview with journalists.

Conversation with Joe Biden should include discussions on economy and climate. Both must also make speeches in defense of democracy. Both Brazil and the United States have experienced similar attacks by right-wing extremists in recent years:

January 6, 2021, Washington – the Capitol, which houses the Legislature, was invaded and vandalized by supporters of former President Donald Trump;

– the Capitol, which houses the Legislature, was invaded and vandalized by supporters of former President Donald Trump; January 8, 2023, Brasilia – the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brazil were also invaded by right-wing extremists and had part of their spaces and materials destroyed.

International travel is an important part of the way Lula has been doing politics. He seeks to reinsert Brazil into the international community after the country had a period of isolation with Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Some central points of the electoral campaign that took the current president back to the Planalto Palace, in defense of the environment, have strong appeal among developed countries.

With the actions, the PT also manages to project, internally, the image of a prestigious leader. Lula cultivated a good image abroad throughout his political career.

He had especially close relations with leftist forces in Latin America and with European social democracy. Ties began to be created when the current president was a trade unionist.