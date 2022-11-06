The elected president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, plans to return to political activity tomorrow after taking a few days off in Bahia. He has a tight agenda before him, in which urgently stands out to process a budget that allows him to fulfill, immediately after taking power on January 1, the promises made during the electoral campaign and that gave him victory at the polls. In this sense, Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the Workers’ Party (PT), of which Lula is the leader, stated last Thursday that the new government cannot start in 2023 “without emergency aid and without a real increase in the minimum wage. This was agreed with the Brazilian people at the polls. Along the same lines, Geraldo Alckmin, the elected vice president whom Lula has entrusted with the mission of coordinating the entire transition process, has expressed himself.

The concern now lies in how to achieve the increase in a budget that was approved last August by the government of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro. The formula preferred by Lula’s main allies is to present a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), which is considered the safest and legal from the legal point of view. However, there are serious doubts about whether this route would be the most convenient for the Lula government, which could risk its political capital given that the PEC needs the approval of 308 of the 513 deputies and 49 of 81 senators. For now, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, has declared that Congress would be willing to vote on the proposed amendment. Plan B entails going to the Court of Accounts and obtaining extraordinary credits through a provisional measure that would have to be signed by Lula himself after he takes office.

Lula is aware that he has the confidence and credibility of the international world, and, therefore, he does not have to worry about that support. She has to please and win the trust of those inside, her own. Of the more than 60 million Brazilians who gave her the opportunity to lead the country at age 77 for the third time in her history, and also the more than 58 million who voted for Bolsonaro. With a country so polarized and with a large part of radicals who have demanded the intervention of the military in demonstrations, Lula has to present results as soon as possible. He is obliged to establish dialogues and reach out to sectors that are against him.

In his victory speech at the polls on Sunday, Lula made a promise: “As of January 1, I will govern for the 215 million Brazilians. Not just for those who voted for me. There are not two Brazils. We are a country, a single people, a great nation. Although Bolsonaro’s last speeches spoke of a Brazil on the rise in the economic aspect, the truth is that the country suffers from significant inequalities and is not the same as Lula found when he governed between 2003 and 2010. Today, there are more inequalities and greater poverty , caused in part by the Covid-19 virus pandemic. According to federal deputy Rui Falcao, who coordinated Lula’s campaign, “Bolsonaro left the country in a state of public calamity,” as he told the press a few days ago. Hence, what is paramount for the new government is to fulfill the promise to increase the minimum wage, which has remained unchanged for the last four years, and to maintain the 600 reais ‘Bolsa Familiar’ aid to the most needy families, to provide drugs to pharmacies and schedule a vaccination project for next year.

In an interview granted to the newspaper ‘Folha de Sao Paulo’, the re-elected governor of Espirito Santo, Renato Casagrande, considers that Lula, in addition to relaxing the political environment, has the obligation to provide economic results to generate confidence. “Today Brazil wants to have a more central political-administrative position. Lula has a progressive profile, but fiscally and economically he needs to consider the reality that the Brazilian people expressed at the polls. He must guarantee in the social, human rights and environmental areas the achievements that were made in recent decades and that the Bolsonaro government was a threat to these achievements ». Casagrande, from the Socialist party, believes that 2023 will be a very tough year because “the deficit will be very high.” And he maintains that “to reduce the momentum of violence in the streets, the government must comply.” He warns the governor that it would be good for people to recognize that Bolsonaro came out of these elections stronger by obtaining 58 million votes and having a majority in Congress. He adds that “there are people who voted for Bolsonaro who expect a clear signal of balance and trust from Lula.”

Bolsonaro’s reaction



Jair Bolsonaro, who took 48 hours to go to the country, but who has not yet conceded defeat or congratulated Lula for his victory at the polls, maintains his distance after last Thursday he sent a video asking the truck drivers to abandon the demonstrations. and protests that had blocked many highways in the country.

At the moment, no voices have been raised demanding that Lula fulfill the promises he made in the last television debate in which he said that he would win the elections and would make known to the Brazilian people all the documents that the former president placed under state secret. for 100 years, among which are the details of vaccination in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, in which Bolsonaro questioned the effectiveness and safety of immunizers. Giving priority to this promise could cause more problems than benefits for the Lula government.

The new president maintains his fight against ‘fake-news’ on his social network accounts, where he invites citizens to continue fighting for the truth: “Do not feed chaos, do not share lies and continue denouncing,” he writes.