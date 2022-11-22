By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should decide on the name of the new president of Petrobras by early December, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), a member of the transition group for Petrobras, said on Tuesday. energy area.

To Reuters, Prates said he had delivered a memorandum to Lula and talked with him about the importance of nominating the oil company’s new CEO by early December. He did not elaborate on the subject, but the measure would seek to enable a faster change in the command of the state-owned company.

“He (Lula) is aware, from Egypt he arranged to talk to me. It was supposed to be yesterday, but he postponed it because of the surgery, so it must be tomorrow (Wednesday), ”she said.

“You have until the beginning of December to do it the regular way. I believe he will make a decision by then. If not, there are other, alternative ways of making the change,” he added.

Prates himself has been seen as one of the possible nominees for the post of CEO at the company. He said that he will have a meeting with Lula to discuss the matter.

The senator was a key energy policy adviser during Lula’s campaign, but his appointment to Petrobras may face compliance hurdles due to his 2020 mayoral campaign in Natal-RN. or participated in an electoral campaign in the last 36 months.

The senator’s comments were made after a meeting this morning with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida.

Prates also stated that there will be a meeting with representatives of Petrobras, probably with the company’s president, Caio Paes de Andrade, in which the new government’s transition team will ask that the current management of the oil company suspend ongoing strategic processes.

“We are going to have a specific meeting about Petrobras, probably with the president and the current structure, in order to ensure the same thing: suspend all processes that are more structural, strategic in relation to the company at that moment. Those who are just starting out. So that people can make decisions more calmly,” Prates told reporters.

Another member of the transitional government’s energy group, the former president of the Energy Research Company (EPE) Maurício Tolmasquim, added that the minister was asked to suspend asset sales processes until a new minister is chosen.

“This includes, for example, the issue of TBG (Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil), which I gave as an example”, added the senator, without giving details.

Petrobras had expected to sign the sale of its stake in TBG this year, as part of an agreement made with the antitrust body Cade, which provided for the company’s exit from the natural gas transportation and distribution assets.

Prates commented that decisions related to TBG “even involve the country’s foreign policy, because they involve Bolivia, they involve Argentina’s gas policy, the whole gas pipeline scheme that is being formed there in the Southern Cone, and there has to be parsimony to decide about this.”

The senator did not say when the meeting with Petrobras will take place.

After leaving the meeting with Sachsida, Prates also said that the Ministry of Mines and Energy committed itself not to take strategic decisions or start new projects until the change of government.

“The minister made the team available, made a commitment to suspend all more structural, more strategic decisions until the government passes”, he said upon arriving at the CCBB, headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

The statement, however, was made one day after the Ministry’s National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) decided to maintain the current mandatory blend of 10% biodiesel in diesel sold at service stations until March, which infuriated the biodiesel industry. and parliamentarians who defend the sector in Congress.

Prates also said that there will be an assessment with the tax area of ​​the new government on issues related to the PIS/Cofins levied on fuels.

These taxes were zeroed by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro until the end of this year.

“This process we will evaluate with the economic team as well. It’s not just about Mines and Energy… We know that the impact is much smaller than the ICMS tax”, he said, who considered the meeting to be good and productive.

At a press conference, Tolmasquim said that the team did not discuss Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy at the meeting with the minister, based on the import parity price.

