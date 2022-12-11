According to General Santos Cruz, Brazil is disunited “because of the scandals” of recent years

the general Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz said that the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), needs to show that it will make a government of national unity. According to the military, there is no tension in the Armed Forces with the election of the PT.

🇧🇷Those who won must govern, and those who lost must organize themselves if they want to continue to influence national politics.”, he declared in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Sunday (11.Dec.2022). 🇧🇷It will be Lula’s 3rd government, there is nothing new. Those who will be part of the opposition know how Lula is going to govern, and he knows how he should govern so as not to make the same mistakes as before.🇧🇷

Santos Cruz was Minister of the Government Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic at the beginning of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from January to June 2019. It was fired per “lack of political-ideological alignment”🇧🇷 Since then, he has become critical of the current government.

According to the general, Brazil is “very disunited” and, “because of the scandals” of recent years, will be “fundamental” that there is transparency in the future government. 🇧🇷Lula has to show that he really is a government for all, of national unity”, he stated.

🇧🇷With Bolsonaro there was an evident attempt to politicize the Armed Forces”, said Santos Cruz, adding that he does not believe that “break” the military culture.

🇧🇷It is a very strong structure, with hierarchy and discipline. One thing is the military as a person, voter, but in terms of institutional behavior there is a solid structure, strong leadership, military discipline“, said.

Asked about the audit carried out by the Armed Forces on the electronic voting machines used in the 2022 elections, the former minister said that the problem was the fact that it was politically exploited.

🇧🇷Several institutions are part of this validation process, there was no need to invite the Armed Forces. There were two errors: invite and accept”, he declared.

Santos Cruz said he was not surprised by Bolsonaro’s attitude after his defeat by Lula. 🇧🇷A misplaced reaction. We earn to work. You can’t go 2 months without saying anything“, said.

The former minister declared that it would be good for Bolsonaro to participate in Lula’s inauguration ceremony, but that it can be done “expect anything” from the president.

🇧🇷It would be good to show normalcy, to organize itself to be a productive and supervisory opposition. This is fundamental”, he stated. 🇧🇷If not, he will lose, in personal, political terms, because he will not have known how to behave the way he should“, continued.

🇧🇷It’s an obligation, the president has to pass the banner. The other will take over the government with the vice president, or whoever passes by [a faixa]🇧🇷