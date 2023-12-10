Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 17:46

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, lamented this Sunday, 10, the fire in a camp of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), which left nine people dead in Pará. He took advantage of the publication on the social network former Twitter, to state that the government is “working to advance the resumption of agrarian reform”.

“My feelings and solidarity with the technicians and campers at Terra e Liberdade, in Paraupebas, Pará, due to the accident on a transmission line followed by a fire in the camp that left people dead and injured. We are working to advance the resumption of agrarian reform, with the identification of available public lands, to, after years of standstill, provide opportunities for work and production for rural families”, wrote the president.

Earlier, Lula had already asked the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira, to travel to the state this Sunday to monitor the case of the fire, which took place at Campamento Terra e Liberdade in Parauapebas (PA).

According to the government, the tragedy was caused by the electrification of the internet wiring in the area, on Saturday night, 9th.

According to the MST, after an error in the installation's operation, a discharge of high voltage energy hit the camp's shacks, causing a fire.

“Among the victims are 6 campers and 3 workers from the G5 Internet company. In this moment of pain we need all solidarity with family members and campers”, stated the movement in a statement on social media.