President says presenter’s death marks the end of an era in the country’s communications and expresses solidarity with his family

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lamented this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) the death of the presenter and founder of SBTSilvio Santos, whom he called “the greatest personality in the history of Brazilian television, and one of the country’s greatest communicators”.

Lula remembered the meetings with the presenter and expressed his condolences to his wife, Íris Abravanel, to his 6 daughters and to “all family, friends, employees of their companies and fans”.

“With his talent and charisma, he launched and supported many talents in television, humor and journalism. He was one of the best-known and most beloved people in our country. Over the years, we met on TV shows, in meetings and conversations, always with respect and affection. His departure leaves a void on Brazilian television and marks the end of an era in the country’s communications.”declared the president on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

DEATH

Presenter Silvio Santos died this Saturday (17.Aug.2024), in São Paulo, at the age of 93. The owner of SBT He had been hospitalized since August 1st at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the capital of São Paulo. He had been away from television for almost 2 years, since September 2022.

Silvio had also been hospitalized on July 16 with H1N1. He was discharged on July 21.

THE SBT confirmed Silvio’s death on social media. The broadcaster’s profile on X said that “The family is very grateful to Brazil for more than 65 years of living together with great joy”. The presenter leaves behind 6 daughters and his wife, Íris Abravanel.