President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva lamented, through social media, the death of former state deputy Antônio Carlos de Campos Machado, which occurred this Saturday, 6. On his profile on X, formerly Twitter, the president cited the political activities of Campos Machado, who was a state deputy for eight consecutive terms.

“Antônio Carlos Campos Machado had a historic role in São Paulo and party politics, being elected state deputy eight times, proof of his strong relationship with the population of São Paulo. He dedicated himself, for decades, to the PTB and faced currents in the party that flirted with the denial of politics and democracy that threatened our country,” he wrote.

Lula also expressed solidarity with Campos Machado's family, friends and political companions, including vice-president Geraldo Alckmin. “In this moment of farewell, my condolences and solidarity go out to the family, friends, my deputy Geraldo Alckmin and other colleagues on Campos Machado’s political trajectory.”