Ranani Glazer was the victim of an attack by the extremist group Hamas on Saturday (7.Oct); president repudiated the acts of violence

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed solidarity with the family and friends of Brazilian Ranani Nidejelski Glazer, 24, victim of the attack by the extremist group Hamas on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct.2023). “The Brazilian government reiterates its absolute repudiation of all acts of violence, especially against civilians”wrote Lula in note. The death of Ranani, a native of Rio Grande do Sul, was confirmed by Itamaraty this Tuesday (10.Oct). The governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), also mourned his death. “The lives lost in this conflict represent a civilizational setback”he said.

Here are Lula and Eduardo Leite’s statements in X: