President reiterates that pardons for convicts can only be discussed after the end of the proceedings, in reference to those arrested on January 8

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) mocked requests for amnesty without conviction, in reference to people arrested during January 8th. In an interview with Record Newspaperfrom the Recordthis Tuesday (16.Jul.2024), the PT member defended that the investigation process be concluded so that “discuss what to do”.

“The world is so funny that there are a lot of people who haven’t even been convicted yet and already want amnesty. Because first you wait to be convicted, tried, judged, and then you can discuss amnesty,” declared the Chief Executive.

Lula also stated that anyone who requests amnesty before being tried already considers themselves guilty: “People haven’t even been tried and they already want amnesty: it means that these people are saying: ‘I’m guilty. There’s no need to condemn me. Amnesty before condemning’.”

Read more of the PT member’s interview:

The president had already stated, in June, that he was in favor of amnesty for those convicted of the extremist acts of January 8. But he emphasized the need to respect the procedures of the process.

The PL 2,706 of 2024presented by Senator Rosana Martinelli (PL-MT), asks for a pardon for those convicted of the demonstrations in Praça dos Três Poderes who did not commit crimes of qualified damage, deterioration of public property and criminal association.

The text is being processed in the Upper House, under the report of the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).