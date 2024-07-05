President was at the laying of the foundation stone of the laboratory in Campinas on Thursday (4.Jul.)

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) made a mistake on Thursday (4.Jul.2024) when he mistook the water bottle he was holding for the microphone. He switched the objects and started speaking using the bottle, but soon realized what he had done and corrected himself.

The PT member participated in the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the Orion laboratory, a laboratory complex for advanced research into pathogens, CNPEM (National Center for Research in Energy and Materials), in Campinas (SP).

Watch (34s):

According to experts heard by Poder360gaffes like this could impact Lula if he runs for reelection in 2026. HThere is a comparison between the PT member and the President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party). The age discussion is about the ability of President Lula, 78 years old, to govern the country again for another 4 years.

The question arises as to the PT candidate’s vitality, and whether he will have the physical and cognitive capacity to run in the 2026 election, when he will be 81 years old 2 days after the second round of the elections, on October 27, 2026, the same age as the American. According to experts,Lula’s age could repeat Biden’s scenario in Brazil.