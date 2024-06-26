The president of Brazil, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, from the extreme right, have not yet had a conversation although the latter has been in government for almost seven months. “I have not spoken with the president of Argentina because I believe that [antes] “He has to apologize to Brazil and me, he has said a lot of nonsense, I just want him to apologize,” the Brazilian explained this Wednesday during an interview with the UOL media. Both attended the G-7 in Italy this month, where they only exchanged a protocol greeting, according to the Argentine government spokesperson. On July 7 and 8 they will have their first formal meeting, barring a surprise, at the Mercosur summit held in Asunción (Paraguay).

Milei has no plans to apologize, as requested by Lula. “It is within his wishes and we respect that, but the president has not committed anything that he needs to repent of, at least for now,” said the Argentine spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in a press conference. His response is similar to those he has given on previous occasions in response to requests for apologies from other governments attacked by Milei, such as that of the Spanish Pedro Sánchez or that of the Colombian Gustavo Petro.

This Wednesday marks 201 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Argentina and the current tense climate is the opposite of that of a year ago, when the then Argentine president, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, traveled to meet with Lula for the fifth time and they celebrated together That date. Lula’s discomfort with Fernández’s successor began when the Argentine ultra-liberal called him a “corrupt communist” during the electoral campaign. It got worse when, once elected, he also invited former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to his inauguration, so Lula preferred to send his chancellor, Mauro Vieira.

Some heads of state during the G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia (Italy), on June 14. Javier Milei and Lula da Silva pose for the photograph on the left and right sides, respectively, in the front row. CIRO FUSCO (EFE)

Brazil is Argentina’s main trading partner and the Foreign Ministry has unsuccessfully attempted a rapprochement between both presidents. In April, Foreign Minister Diana Mondino visited Brasilia and São Paulo and left the door open to a future meeting that for now remains unrealized. The protocol greeting at the G7 revealed by Adorni escaped all the cameras and in the family photo Milei and Lula each posed at a different end. This did not prevent Brazil from saving Argentina from its recent gas shortage crisis through the state-owned Petrobras.

In recent weeks, the bilateral relationship has been strained because dozens of Bolsonaro supporters, convicted or investigated for participating in the coup attempt in 2023, have fled to the neighboring country in search of refuge after violating the precautionary measures imposed by the judge.

Lula, who asked to vote for the Peronist Sergio Massa, is aware that the relationship with Argentina is vital, but he wants to maintain a certain distance from a leader who insults him and who shares the far-right global alliance with Donald Trump, Bolsonaro or the party Spanish Vox. “Argentina is a very important country for Brazil, and Brazil is very important for Argentina. It will not be a president of the Republic who will stir up trouble between Brazil and Argentina. The Argentine people and the Brazilian people are greater than the presidents,” Lula added in the interview.

Last week, Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino handed the Brazilian government a list of 60 Brazilian fugitives in response to a previous inquiry into the whereabouts of 143 Bolsonaristas wanted by the Brazilian police for violating precautionary measures. Lula told UOL that the issue is being handled “in the most diplomatic way possible” and that “if the guys don’t want to come, they will be able to do it.” [a Brasil]that they remain prisoners there, in Argentina.”