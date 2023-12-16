The case earned the president his first sentence in Operation Lava Jato; in December 2021, the MPF recognized the prescription

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said he never had “apartment with balcony”, such as those that will be built by the “Copa do Povo” project, from My home, my life, in Itaquera (SP). The Chief Executive participated this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) signing ceremony of the contract for the start of works.

“The estimated cost of each apartment is R$216 thousand. Even I can buy one of these, even me. I've never had an apartment with a balcony. Not even the triplex they said was mine was mine. And I never got to go to that damn triplex”, he declared, referring to the property in Guarujá (SP) allocated to him.

The triplex case resulted in Lula's first sentence in Lava Jato. In it, the president was sentenced to prison and spent 580 days in the Superintendence of Federal Police (Federal Police) in Curitiba. The conviction ruled him out of the 2018 elections for falling under the Clean Record Law.

In December 2021, however, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) recognized the prescription of the case after the annulment resulting from the recognition of the former judge as the current senate Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) as partial. Lula always denied being the owner of the property.

When speaking this Saturday (Dec 16), Lula said that properties will have 68mtwo with balcony.

“The balcony is very important“, he said. “Human beings sometimes have a bad stomach, they have a bad intestine and they release a stinky fart inside the house. Then, all the children have to smell them”, he added. “Let's make a balcony to respect people”, he stated.“And, thank God, there will be a balcony for everyone here”, he added.

According to the president, it was necessary to fight for the 12-story buildings to have elevators. “Holy shit, they always said no, poor people can't have an elevator because poor people can't afford it. Damn, poor people can't do anything?”, he declared.