President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted the union between the federal, state and municipal governments, amid the heavy rains that hit Maranhão. “Now, we are going to show that it is not possible for the country to work without unity”, said the president.

“I’ve lived in neighborhoods that filled with water. I know what people affected by the flood go through. They lose fridge, stove, mattress. We have to take care of the people affected”, Lula posted on Twitter. This Sunday morning, the 9th, the Chief Executive flew over the affected regions and met with mayors and local authorities. A press statement was scheduled at 10:30 am, however, the speech is delayed.

In publications, the president also criticized his predecessor, former president Jair Bolsonaro. “We live in a government that, instead of coming here to help, only offended the governor @FlavioDino and the people of Maranhão. Now, we are going to show that it is not possible for the country to succeed without unity”, he commented. The now Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, former governor of Maranhão, is present on this morning’s trip.

The rains that hit the state left 64 municipalities in an emergency situation due to flooding, and at least 35,900 families were affected and 7,700 people are homeless or displaced.