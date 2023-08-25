PT wants to resume relations with the African country and sign bilateral agreements; on Saturday, travel to Sao Tome and Principe

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived at the Presidential Palace of Angola this Friday morning (25.Aug.2023) for a meeting with President João Manuel Lourenço. Straight from the Brics summit, in South Africa, the PT member took a break in Luanda, the Angolan capital, on Thursday (24.Aug). The purpose of the trip is to resume relations with the African country and sign bilateral agreements. Two meetings are planned: the 1st will only be between the 2 heads of state and the 2nd will have the participation of the delegation of both countries. A visit to the National Assembly and participation in the closing of the Brazil-Angola Economic Forum, which brings together 50 Angolan and 200 Brazilian businessmen, are also on the president’s agenda. Lula leaves Angola on Saturday (26.Aug), when he will travel to São Tomé and Príncipe.