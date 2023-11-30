Earlier, the president spoke at an economic forum and cited Qatar’s central role in mediating conflicts in the region

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Thursday (30.Nov.2023) with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the country’s capital, Doha. Earlier, the Chief Executive spoke at the opening session of the Brazil-Qatar Economic Forum. He spoke about Qatar’s central role in mediating conflicts between Israel and Hamas and said that his visit to Doha will open doors and build bridges between the 2 countries.