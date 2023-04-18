President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received this Monday (17th) the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, while promoting an international mediation for the war in Ukraine, although he was accused by the White House of repeating the propaganda of Moscow and Beijing about the conflict.

The visit by Vladimir Putin’s head of diplomacy comes a day after Lula returned from a three-day trip to Beijing and Abu Dhabi, in which he proposed joint mediation with China and the United Arab Emirates to end the conflict between Kiev and Moscow. and accused the United States of encouraging hostilities.

For the White House, Lula’s message about the war is “deeply problematic”.

“In this case, Brazil is parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without observing the facts at all,” the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, told reporters in Washington this Monday, without mentioning Lula.

“The latest comments made by Brazil that Ukraine should formally consider ceding Crimea as a peace concession are simply misguided, especially for a country like Brazil, which has voted to uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity” at the United Nations, stressed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, reacted and said he completely disagreed with the American criticism.

“I don’t know how or why he (Kirby) came to that conclusion. But I don’t agree at all,” Vieira told reporters in Brasília.

Lavrov, who is starting a tour of Latin America, met with Lula at the Alvorada Palace, but an official note about the conversation was not released.

Earlier, he met with Vieira. In a brief statement to the press alongside his Brazilian counterpart, Lavrov “thanked” Brazil’s efforts.

“We are grateful to the Brazilian side (…) for the contribution of a solution to the conflict”, affirmed the Chancellor.

On his first visit to Brazil since 2019, the Russian diplomat reiterated that Moscow wants the conflict in Ukraine to be “resolved as quickly as possible”. However, “we need to solve it in a lasting way and not immediately”, he added.

– “Similar approach” –

Vieira and Lavrov presented common positions regarding the global geopolitical scenario, condemning the sanctions of Western powers against Moscow for the war and defending a reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council.

“Russia and Brazil’s approach to the issues that are currently playing out in the world is similar. The two countries are united in their desire to contribute to a more democratic and polycentric world order,” said Lavrov.

The Russian foreign minister will also visit Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Lula is promoting negotiations to end the war, presenting Brazil as a neutral intermediary.

During his visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, he proposed the creation of a group of countries similar to the G20 to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, including the Asian giant.

However, he caused unrest in the West by accusing Washington of “encouraging” war and saying that the United States and Europe “need to start talking about peace”.

During a stopover in the United Arab Emirates at the weekend, he also reiterated his view that Ukraine shares the blame for the war with Russia, something the invaded country vehemently rejects.

“Obviously, we want the war to end,” declared Kirby. “This could happen today, now, if Mr Putin stops attacking Ukraine and withdraws his troops.”

Lavrov said this month that Russia wants peace talks to focus on creating a “new world order” as Moscow rejects “a unipolar world driven by a hegemony”, in reference to the United States.

Brazil did not side with Western nations that imposed sanctions on Russia and refused to supply Ukraine with weapons.

In March, Lula’s special adviser on international affairs, Celso Amorim, met with Putin at the Kremlin to discuss opening peace talks with Ukraine.

Brazil and Russia are part of the Brics group of emerging countries, along with India, China and South Africa.