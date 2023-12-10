Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 19:34

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, meets this Monday, 11th, with ministers and government leaders in Congress. The week will be decisive for advancing the Palácio do Planalto’s agenda in the Legislature.

A series of crucial projects for the economic team, such as tax reform and measures to increase revenue and, with this, try to eliminate the deficit in public accounts, can be voted on.

Ministers Fernando Haddad (Finance), Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) will participate in the meeting at Palácio do Planalto, at 9:30 am.

Government leaders will also be present in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), and in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (No party-AP).

The calendar for votes in Congress will be tight, as parliamentarians are twelve days away from recess, with the 2024 Budget still pending approval.

The release of amendments, given the political dissatisfaction of deputies and senators, will be fundamental.

At 11 am, Lula will participate in the launch of the “Visible Streets National Plan: for the right to the future of the Homeless Population” at Palácio do Planalto.

At 3 pm, the President of the Republic meets with Rui Costa and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.