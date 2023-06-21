Since taking over the Planalto in January, the president has been to 9 countries and spent 24 days outside Brazil
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) complies schedule in Italy and at the Vatican this Wednesday (June 21, 2023). Among the commitments are meetings with Pope Francis and with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The petita landed in Europe on Tuesday (June 20). Before returning to Brazil, he will go to Paris.
Read Lula’s agenda in Italy and the Vatican:
- 4:30 am (from Brasilia) – meeting with the former Prime Minister of Italy Massimo D’Alema;
- 5:00 am – meeting with the general secretary of the Italian Democratic Party, Elly Schlein;
- 7:15 am – meeting with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella;
- 9:30 am – Audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican;
- 10:30 am – meeting with Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, from the Vatican Secretariat of State;
- 12:00 – meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni;
- 13:00 – Meeting with the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.
