Since taking over the Planalto in January, the president has been to 9 countries and spent 24 days outside Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) complies schedule in Italy and at the Vatican this Wednesday (June 21, 2023). Among the commitments are meetings with Pope Francis and with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The petita landed in Europe on Tuesday (June 20). Before returning to Brazil, he will go to Paris.

Read Lula’s agenda in Italy and the Vatican: