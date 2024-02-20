Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 16:27

This Tuesday, the 20th, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will have his first meeting with the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, after the public demand signed by the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and other deputies on the payment of amendments by the portfolio. According to the investigation of the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), Lula and the minister must discuss the release of amendments.

At the beginning of the month, the President of the Chamber and party leaders decided to ask the Minister of Health for clarification on the release of amendments made last year. Signatures were collected on February 6, during a meeting at the Chamber's Official Residence.

Complaints about the release of amendments and the government's lack of compliance with the agreement increased tension between Lira and Palácio do Planalto. The complaints from Alagoas fall mainly on the conduct of the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

On Monday the 19th, the Political Broadcast revealed that the special advisor for parliamentary affairs of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations (SRI), former deputy Gilmar Machado (PT-MG), intermediated the sending of R$ 611 thousand from the National Health Fund (FNS), with remaining resources from the former secret budget, for the municipality of Capinópolis (MG), which has around 14 thousand inhabitants. The release of the amount was capitalized by an ally of Machado, Carol Bernadeli, affiliated with the PV and pre-candidate for mayor of the city, which fueled a local political clash.

In addition to discussing the amendment, the expectation is that Lula and the minister will debate the president's trip to Niterói, in Rio de Janeiro, scheduled for Friday, 23rd. According to the week's forecast released by Palácio do Planalto, Lula should participate in the completion of the work at the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidade Federal Fluminense.