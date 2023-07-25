Commanders will present names of promoted for evaluation of the president; Army will take 6, FAB and Navy must not present

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet, this Tuesday (July 25, 2023), at 4 pm, at the Planalto Palace, with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and with the 3 commanders of the Armed Forces. They are: Tomás Ribeiro Paiva (Army), Marcos Sampaio Olsen (Navy) and Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno (Aeronautics).

At the meeting, the PT must receive the names of internal promotions of the institutions. The meeting with the Chief Executive is held 3 times a year: January, July and November.

As found out by Power360, the Army will take the names of 6 generals for Lula’s evaluation, while the Brazilian Air Force and Navy should not present names of promoted ones. In May, Lula made a change in leadership positions in the Armed Forces.

Movements in the Forces provoke rumors in the Plateau about new names that will be in the line of command. O Power360 found out that one of the names that will be taken by Tomás Paiva will join the Army High Command.