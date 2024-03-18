The rate of voters who approve PT management has fluctuated around 50% and those who disapprove are on the rise, according to surveys

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet with its ministers from 9am this Monday (18th March 2024), at Palácio do Planalto. The meeting was called after opinion polls showed a drop in the popularity of the PT member and the government.

Recent surveys on the approval of the 3rd Lula government show that the rate of voters who say they approve of the administration has fluctuated around 50%. Those who declare their disapproval of the PT administration have been on the rise since the beginning of the mandate.

A moving average of the government's approval rate was around 50%, which is reasonable. But The rejection reached 45%. Read the infographic below:

When respondents are given non-binary response options (excellent/good, average, bad/terrible and don't know), the moving average of the results indicates that the biggest concern for the government should be Lula's personal assessment. In this case, the numbers are in the worst situation since the inauguration.

In addition to the drop in popularity, the meeting will be held amid the rise in dengue cases, rising food prices and the approach of municipal elections, among other topics.

Last week, Lula already met with groups of ministers and advisors, as well as his campaign's marketer, Sidônio Palmeira.

Among the ministers most pressured for results are Nísia Trindade (Health), because of the dengue outbreak, and Ricardo Lewandowski (Justice and Public Security), as security appears in surveys as one of the population's main concerns.