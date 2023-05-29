In addition to the bilateral meeting, the president of Venezuela will sign an agreement with Brazil and will be received at a lunch at the Itamaraty

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, at 10:30 am this Monday (May 29, 2023), at the Planalto Palace. This is Maduro’s 1st visit to Brazil since 2015. In 2019, he was banned from entering the country by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After the meeting, at 12:30 pm, Lula and Maduro will sign bilateral agreements between the countries – the content was not advanced by the Presidency. Afterwards, the Venezuelan will be received at a lunch at Itamaraty.

The Venezuelan president arrived in Brazil at 9:24 pm on Sunday (May 28, 2023). Maduro landed at the Brasília Air Base and was received by Ambassador Gisela Maria Figueiredo Padovan, Secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Itamaraty, and by the Venezuelan Ambassador to Brazil, Manuel Vicente Vadell Aquino. The Venezuelan leader arrived accompanied by First Lady Cilia Flores.

Watch (2min14s):

Maduro was in Brazil for the last time in 2015, to participate in the inauguration of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). In 2019, he was banned from entering the country by Bolsonaro, who broke off relations with his neighbor. Bolsonaro himself, however, revoked, on December 30, 2022, the decree that prevented members of the Maduro administration from entering Brazilian territory.

Since taking office, Lula has resumed diplomatic ties with Venezuela. In January, the government reopened the Brazilian embassy in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. The Presidency’s Special Advisor for International Affairs, former Chancellor Celso Amorim, visited the city in March and met with Maduro and members of the opposition. At the time, he said he saw a “environment of democracy”.

On Tuesday (May 30), Maduro will attend a meeting with the presidents of South American countries. The meeting will take place throughout the day at Itamaraty. Lula will participate in the entire event.

The initiative to invite the presidents of the 12 countries in the region came from the Brazilian government. Lula is going to propose to the other heads of state the creation of a new coordination mechanism with the participation of all the nations of the South American continent. The objective is to resume a joint deliberation space for regional integration, despite political differences between governments.

It will be the 1st meeting with the entire group since 2014, when there was the last meeting of Unasur (Union of South American Nations) with all the nations of the bloc.