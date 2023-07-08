Brazil Agencyi

07/07/2023 – 21:21

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received, this Friday afternoon (7), at the Alvorada Palace, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and party leaders from 13 parties that are part of the base or are close to the government in the House.

“I met with the mayor, Arthur Lira, and representatives of the deputies at the end of this Friday afternoon, to thank them for the important votes of the week. Important projects not for me or for the government, but for Brazil,” wrote Lula in a post on social media to publicize the meeting.

On the night of this Thursday (6), the House approved, in two rounds, by a wide margin, the Proposed Constitutional Amendment of the tax reform. The voting advanced at dawn and was concluded already this Friday afternoon, with the voting of the highlightswhich are suggestions for changes in specific points of the text defined by the benches.

Another important project in the economic area was the approval of the basic text of the Bill (PL) 2.384/23, which restores the government’s tie-breaking vote in the Administrative Board of Tax Appeals (CARF). The tiebreaker vote was reversed in favor of the taxpayer in April 2020 by Law 13.988/20.

According to the economic team, the return of the casting vote should bring about R$ 50 billion to the Union’s coffers this year alone. The CARF is the second instance for the judgment of administrative proceedings related to the constitution of the tax credit managed by the Federal Revenue Service of Brazil, having an equal composition between representatives of the taxpayers and the National Treasury.

Both bills will go to the Senate, where they will be analyzed over the next semester. The vote, by the Chamber, of the project that creates the new fiscal framework, which was modified in the senatewill also be voted on in the second semester by the deputies, after the return of the legislative recess.

From the photo released, the following leaders of the Chamber of Deputies participated in the meeting with Lula at the official residence of the President of the Republic, in addition to Arthur Lira and ministers Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil):

Deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), government leader;

Deputy André Fufuca (MA), leader of the PP;

Deputy Zeca Dirceu (PR), PT leader;

Deputy Antonio Brito (BA), PSD leader;

Deputy Hugo Motta (PB), leader of the Republicans

Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (AL), MDB leader

Deputy Elmar Nascimento (BA), leader of União Brasil;

Deputy Aureo Ribeiro (RJ), leader of Solidariedade;

Deputy Fábio Macedo (MA), leader of Podemos;

Luís Tibé (Avante-MG), leader of Avante;

Deputy Jandira Feghali (RJ), leader of the PCdoB;

Deputy Adolfo Viana (BA), PSDB-Citizenship Federation leader

Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), leader of the majority and rapporteur for the tax reform;

Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), chairman of the tax reform working group;

Deputy Túlio Gadêlha (Rede-PE);

Deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP);

