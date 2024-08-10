On his X profile (formerly Twitter), the president stated that the dispute over land in Mato Grosso do Sul “has intensified”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) with ministers and an indigenous delegation to discuss the conflict between ruralists and the Guarani-Kaiowá people. In his profile on X (old Twitter), the PT supporter stated that the dispute over land in Mato Grosso do Sul “has intensified in recent days”.

The minister participated Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples), ministers Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta (Reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul), and the president of Funai (National Indigenous Peoples Foundation), Joenia Wapichana.

Beginning of the conflict

On August 3, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples received reports of a shooting attack with lethal ammunition and rubber bullets against Guarani-Kaiowá indigenous people in the municipality of Douradina, in Mato Grosso do Sul.

According to the EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), those responsible for the attacks were ruralists from the region. The incident occurred while the indigenous people were reoccupying the Panambi-Lagoa Rica indigenous land, after the National Force withdrew from the area.

