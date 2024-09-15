Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 20:26

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet with ministers and government leaders in Congress this Monday, the 16th. At 9:30 am, at the Planalto Palace, he will receive the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa; of Finance, Fernando Haddad; of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macêdo; of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha; of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta; the government leaders in Congress, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (PT-AP); in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA); in the Chamber of Deputies, José Guimarães (PT-CE); in addition to the head of the president’s personal office, Marco Aurélio Marcola.

At 12:00 p.m., Lula will attend the graduation ceremony for diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute. At 3:00 p.m., the president will meet with the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros. And at 4:30 p.m., he will participate in the launch of the MEI Card at the Brasília Palace Hotel.

Fires

Although it is not on the official agenda, Lula said early Sunday evening that he will meet tomorrow with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, and the government’s core to discuss further actions to confront the “climate emergency”.

“This Sunday, together with Janja, I flew over the National Park affected by a large fire, like so many that have occurred throughout the country. The federal government is working together with the DF Fire Department to help fight the flames,” said Lula on his social media. The president recalled that the Federal Police currently has 52 open investigations against those responsible for these crimes.