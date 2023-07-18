President is in Brussels, Belgium, where he is participating in the 3rd CELAC-European Union Summit, which brings together 60 countries from both regions

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will have 4 bilateral meetings on Tuesday (18.Jul.2023) in Brussels, Belgium. The main objective of the talks with European leaders will be to obtain support to make the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union viable, in addition to securing resources for environmental preservation actions in Brazil.

The Brazilian Chief Executive also participates in the plenary session of the 3rd CELAC-European Union Summit. CELAC is the acronym for Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. The meeting brings together 33 Latin countries and 25 European countries. Read the PT agenda for Tuesday below.

Brazil expects the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, to announce resources for the Amazon Fund.

The fund was created in 2008 with donations from Norway and Germany. It was suspended during the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and resumed in early 2023 by Lula.

On Monday (July 17, 2023), the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the European group will invest €45 billion, around R$242 billion, in Latin America and the Caribbean in infrastructure projects , climate and digital to strengthen the European Union’s trade with other regions of the world and combat climate change.

MEETING WITH OLAF SCHOLZ

Lula will also meet with the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

It will be the 3rd meeting between the 2 leaders this year. The German was in Brasília on January 30 for a visit to Lula. At the time, the Brazilian president said he wanted to close the Mercosur-EU agreement by the end of the 1st half of 2023.

In May, the 2 met again during the G7 summit, held in Hiroshima, Japan.

Lula and Scholz must deal, once again, with the agreement between the two economic blocs. On Monday (July 17, 2023), the Brazilian defended an agreement “balanced”.

“The European Union is Brazil’s 2nd largest trading partner. Our trade flow could surpass the mark of US$ 100 billion this year. A balanced agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which we intend to conclude later this year, will open new horizons”he said.

The speech took place during a speech at the Opening session of the European Union-Latin America Business Forum, in Brussels, Belgium. The petista traveled to the European country to articulate the trade agreement between the blocs.