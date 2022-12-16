The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), met this Friday morning (Dec.16, 2022) with the next commanders of the Armed Forces. They were accompanied by the future Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro.

Múcio defined the names on December 8, but only took the military to meet Lula on Friday. The president-elect agreed with the nominations.

The future commanders are:

Army – General Júlio Cesar de Arruda;

– General Júlio Cesar de Arruda; navy – Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen;

– Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; aeronautics – Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno;

– Brigadier Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno; General Staff of the Armed Forces – Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire.

Currently, the Army is commanded by General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes, while Admiral Almir Garnier Santos and Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior command the Navy and Air Force, respectively. The General Staff of the Armed Forces is headed by General Laerte de Souza Santos.

To Power360Múcio Monteiro stated that the meeting “it was great”. The meeting was held at the hotel where Lula is staying, in Brasília.

According to the future minister, the president-elect asked everyone to present a diagnosis of each force, with its needs, projects and demands. The future government will evaluate what is a priority and feasible for each area.

Múcio is also awaiting contact from the current head of Defense, Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, to settle the details on the transfer of commands in the Armed Forces.

According to a report in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the exchange will be made on January 2. Traditionally, the president participates in the ceremony.

The current commanders suggested the possibility of leaving office in December, therefore, before the start of the new government, as a sign of displeasure. The schedule had the potential to generate a crisis for Lula right at the beginning of his government in a sensitive area, the military. The initiative, however, was not well regarded and lost support over time.

According to Múcio, Bolsonarist camps in front of barracks in various parts of the country were not the subject of this Friday’s conversation. The presence of the president’s supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on the streets since the election results is one of the main concerns of the new government.