How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Lula (PT) and the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, met this Saturday (16), in Havana. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (16) with the Cuban dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for a bilateral meeting, after the G77 Summit in Havana. In notethe Palácio do Planalto reported that Díaz-Canel “thanked Lula for the visit, the first by a Brazilian government official to the country since the visit of former president Dilma Rousseff in 2014”.

Earlier, during his speech at the summit, the PT member condemned the embargo imposed on Cuba by the United States. For Lula, Cuba is “the victim of an illegal economic embargo”. It was the third meeting between Lula and Díaz-Canel. They previously met during the CELAC summit in January and in Paris in June.

Before heading to New York, in the United States, Lula paid a “personal visit” to the former Cuban dictator, Raúl Castro. According to the Presidency, the meeting took place outside the official agenda and was decided at the last minute, informed the Folha de S. Paulo. The president went to Castro’s house. After the meeting, Lula embarked for the United States, where he will give his first speech at the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), next Tuesday (19).