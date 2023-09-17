Brazilian leader said that the country led by Miguel Díaz-Canel is “the victim of an illegal economic embargo”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Saturday (September 16, 2023) with the President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, after the General Debate of the G77 + China Summit, in Havana. The leader of the Caribbean country thanked the Brazilian for condemning the United States embargo against the Cuban government.

Earlier, Lula criticized and called “illegal” the economic blockade of Americans against Cubans, in force for more than 60 years. The Brazilian president also rejected “the inclusion of Cuba in the list of states sponsoring terrorism”.

“Cuba has been a champion of fairer global governance. And to this day it is the victim of an illegal economic embargo. Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure. We reject the inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism”said the PT member during his speech.

At the bilateral meeting, Díaz-Canel also congratulated the PT member for the rapprochement between the 2 countries and for visiting Cuba – the last trip by a Brazilian president to the country had been in 2014, when Dilma Rousseff (PT) governed Brazil.

The meeting is the 3rd between the Brazilian leader and the head of the Cuban Executive in 2023. The two previously met in January, during the 7th Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) summit, held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) ; and in Paris, in June.

AGREEMENTS

The governments of Brazil and Cuba also signed cooperation agreements aimed at expanding technological exchange between the two nations.

The ministers Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming), Nísia Trindade (Health) and Luciana Santos (Science, Technology and Innovation) signed memoranda in their respective areas with representatives of the Cuban government.