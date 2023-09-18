President participated in a meeting hosted by Josué Gomes on Sunday night (September 17, 2023)
The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Sunday (September 17, 2023), in New York (United States), in a dinner hosted by the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo), Josué Gomes. The meeting was attended by ministers and businesspeople.
Lula has been in the North American city since Saturday (September 16) to participate in the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations).
Previously, the head of the Executive was in Havana (Cuba), where he was part of the G77 leaders’ summit, with the participation of China as a guest. The Brazilian government signed cooperation agreements in several sectors with Cuba.
On Tuesday (September 19th), Lula opens the work day at the UN, with his opening speech. Brazil is the first to speak at the ceremony since 1955. It will be the 8th time that the PT member will open the United Nations assembly.
On Wednesday (September 20), the Brazilian leader meets with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in New York. After the closed-door meeting, the two are expected to announce a global initiative to advance labor rights, an agenda that has been defended by Lula.
President Lula ends his trip to the USA, his 14th outside the country, with an interview with journalists in the North American country on Thursday (September 21).
Ministers in the USA
In addition to President Lula, 12 ministers are in the United States.
- Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) – will have meetings with representatives from other countries that are part of groups such as Brics, Ibas, Mercosur, G4 and the Contact Group of South American Foreign Ministers;
- Fernando Haddad (Farm) – There is a CNI event on the stock exchange on the agenda with the US Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, also participating. On Tuesday (September 19), Haddad will be at the The Nature Conservancy meeting and at events organized by the Igarapé Institute and Coalização pela Amazônia, por Eurasia, and Aya;
- Marina Silva (Environment) – will participate in UN events and have meetings with investors, academics, civil society representatives and other ministers;
- Luiz Marinho (Work and Employment) – will have meetings with North American businesspeople and investors. He will also participate in the Summit on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the launch of the initiative to advance labor rights.
- Nísia Trindade (Health) – will have meetings with representatives from other countries and present projects such as Universal Health Coverage. It should discuss coordinated actions to end tuberculosis as a public health problem;
- Cida Gonçalves (Women) – will participate in the Meeting of Women Elas Lideram, and will visit the Consulate General of Brazil in New York. She will also participate in the Panel on Gender Equality and Pay Equality 2023: Perceptions from the Global South;
- Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat) – will represent Brazil at the UN SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Summit Leaders’ Dialogue. He will also have meetings with UN authorities.
- Margareth Menezes (Culture) – will participate in the thematic table at the Lemann Center for Brazilian Studies, at the Institute of Latin Alerican Studies at Columbia University. She will also have a meeting with the Undersecretary of the US State Department, Elizabeth Allen.
- Jader Filho (Cities) – will participate in the Local2030 Coalition: Pushing the Key Transitions and Achieving the SDGs by 2030 conference, at the United Nations Headquarters Building, on Sunday (September 17). It will discuss the New PAC, Minha Casa, Minha Vida, the development of sustainable cities and communities and urban development.
- Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) – will be at the event “Brazil in focus: greener and committed to sustainable development”, promoted by CNI and Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo). He will represent Brazil at the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Acceleration Day event on Energy Pacts.
- Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples) – will participate in the Opening of Climate Week and events held by The Nature Conservancy (TNC), “Unstoppable Africa”, and “From UNGA to COP28 and beyond: Women leading the Amazon protection & climate action towards a livable planet”
- Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation) – will be at the UN General Assembly High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development and the launch of the “United Nations Secretary-General’s High Impact Initiative on Digital Public Infrastructure”. He will participate in the conference “The Rise of Green and Equitable Economic Policy in the Americas” in Washington.
