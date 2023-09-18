President participated in a meeting hosted by Josué Gomes on Sunday night (September 17, 2023)

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated this Sunday (September 17, 2023), in New York (United States), in a dinner hosted by the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of São Paulo), Josué Gomes. The meeting was attended by ministers and businesspeople.

Lula has been in the North American city since Saturday (September 16) to participate in the opening of the 78th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations).

Previously, the head of the Executive was in Havana (Cuba), where he was part of the G77 leaders’ summit, with the participation of China as a guest. The Brazilian government signed cooperation agreements in several sectors with Cuba.

On Tuesday (September 19th), Lula opens the work day at the UN, with his opening speech. Brazil is the first to speak at the ceremony since 1955. It will be the 8th time that the PT member will open the United Nations assembly.

On Wednesday (September 20), the Brazilian leader meets with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in New York. After the closed-door meeting, the two are expected to announce a global initiative to advance labor rights, an agenda that has been defended by Lula.

President Lula ends his trip to the USA, his 14th outside the country, with an interview with journalists in the North American country on Thursday (September 21).

Ministers in the USA

In addition to President Lula, 12 ministers are in the United States.