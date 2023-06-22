Leaders discussed Ukraine war and BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August this year

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Thursday (June 22, 2023) with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphos, in Paris, France. At the meeting, the leaders discussed the BRICS summit, which will take place from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. They also spoke about the search for peace in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In France, Lula will attend a dinner offered by President Emmanuel Macron, this Thursday (June 22). She should return to Brazil on Friday (June 23).