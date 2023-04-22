Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa receives the president of Brazil at the Jerónimos Monastery, in Lisbon

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) arrived, this Saturday morning (22.Apr.2023), at the Jerónimos Monastery, in Lisbon, to participate in a reception ceremony promoted by its Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. It is the 1st stop on your agenda in the Portuguese capital. The Brazilian will lay flowers on the tomb of the poet Luiz Vaz de Camões – and will head to the Belém Palace, headquarters of the Presidency of Portugal, where he will have a private meeting with Rebelo de Sousa. Afterwards, he meets with the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.